How Gardners Can Take Advantage Of Our Warmer (So Far) Than Normal Winter

Typically gardeners in our region spend this time of year inside, researching new plants, ordering seeds and planning their spring gardens.

But our warmer-than-usual weather has provided an opportunity to do more pruning, cleanup and other outside preparation work for the upcoming growing season.

Joining us with suggestions on what you can do now to get the most out of your gardens this spring and to answer your gardening questions are Campbell County Extension Office Horticulture Agent Sarah Stolz; Co-owner of Homeadow Song Farm and Director of the Community Garden Program at Turner Farm, Peter Huttinger; and Boone County Cooperative Extension Horticulture extension agent David Koester.

Beginning Tuesday, February 7, the Turner Farm Community Garden Program will offer a series of five free classes, Vegetable Gardening Basics for the Home & Community Gardener. For information and registration contact Peter Huttinger at peter@turnerfarm.org. Turner Farm and the Cincinnati Area Organic Fruit Growers will offer classes on growing and caring for fruit trees beginning February 25. For registration contact Marsha Lindner of Hayfields Orchard at blindner@fuse.net. For information and registration on other Turner Farm gardening programs, click here.

For upcoming Boone County Extension program information, click here. For information on classes and events in Campbell County, click here. For the Campbell County Extension Horticultural Newsletter, click here.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering a series of classes, Getting the Most Out of Your Landscape, February 15 through March 22. The Zoo's Sustainable Urban Landscape Symposium takes place February 23. For information on both programs, click here.