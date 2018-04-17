Related Program: 
How To End Plastic Pollution

Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22. Started in 1970, Earth Day is now a global event, with groups and individuals celebrating and raising awareness of our environment by promoting conservation and sustainability efforts.

Earth Day Network, the organization that leads Earth Day worldwide, has announced this year's focus will be to end plastic pollution.

Joining us to discuss Earth Day 2018 and conservation efforts, on land and in the water, are the Director of Conservation & Stewardship at the Cincinnati Nature Center, Dr. Cory Christopher; and WAVE Foundation at Newport Aquarium Executive Director Scott Wingate.

Get more information on upcoming Cincinnati Nature Center programs and events, and mark your calendars for The Greater Cincinnati Earth Coalition's Earth Day celebration in Blue Ash's Summit Park this Saturday, April 21. 

And tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 17 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

