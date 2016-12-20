Related Program: 
How Design LAB Provides Real-Life Experiences To Student Designers

By Dec 20, 2016
Students develop critical-thinking, teamwork, communication and creative problem-solving skills during the 16-week Design LAB.
Credit Provided

 

Design LAB is a project-based K through 12 education program offered by the Architectural Foundation of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA)

During the 16-week program, local professional volunteers and educators guide students through a real-world design problem, emphasizing the development of research, critical thinking, verbal and visual communication, creative expression, collaborative team-building, and presentation skills.

Joining us to discuss Design LAB and this year's Bridge Challenge are Store Designer with The Kroger Company, Rebecca Schaefer: and from the Architectural Foundation of Cincinnati, Executive Director Steve Sendelbeck and Education Director Christen Lubbers

