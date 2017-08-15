How Companies Can Improve Customer Experience

According to a 2011 American Express survey, 78% of consumers fail to complete a transaction or don't make an intended purchase because of a poor service experience. The survey also found that most of those lost customers don't make a complaint, so companies don't get the chance to immediately win them back.

The American Marketing Association Cincinnati Chapter's Ignite! Regional Conference next month will focus on how to create positive customer experiences.

Jen Rodstrom, a Customer Experience Transformist with Temkin Group, is one of the conference keynote speakers. She will share the Six Laws of Customer Experience and how companies can apply them to make smarter, more customer-centric decisions.

Jen Rodstrom joins us, along with Dennis Devlin, CEO of Consumer Clarity and AMA Cincinnati vice president of Strategic Alignment, to discuss how companies can create positive experiences for customers.

The AMA Cincinnati Ignite! Regional Conference: Customer Experience will be held Friday, September 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Xavier University Cintas Center. For information and registration, click here.