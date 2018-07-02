Housing Discrimination: How To Recognize It And Fight It

President Lynden Johnson signed the Fair Housing Act into law in April 1968, the same month the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. The bill was a major step forward in the Civil Rights Movement, created with the belief that every person has the right to rent or purchase a home. The law prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, family status or national origin.

But as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, housing discrimination still exists in the United States.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss the Fair Housing Act and how to recognize and fight housing discrimination are Executive Director of Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME), Jeniece Jones; and John Schrider, Jr., director of Legal Aid Society of Southwest Ohio, an affiliate of Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati.

