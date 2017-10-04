Related Programs: 
In Honor of Rock Legend Tom Petty

WVXU will air a one-hour special about rock legend Tom Petty on Saturday night, October 7th at 11pm.  Produced by documentarian Paul Ingles, Tom Petty - Live and Kicking It: An Appreciation is a music-intensive hour of live performances.

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who just finished up a national tour recently, Petty's passing by cardiac event Monday, October 2nd, stunned his many fans from his decades of performances.

From the Rock Hall's website:

"Classic, yet innovative. Average Joes, yet heroes.  Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are the quintessential American individualists. They sang about ordinary struggles in an extraordinary way. From immortalizing the common man in their hit singles to preventing record execs from raising prices, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were the champions of the average citizen.  Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are America’s band."  

You'll find many tributes to Tom Petty on his website.

From his website

Tom Petty

