The fascinating story of how African Americans found their way to the Cincinnati suburb of Glendale via the Underground Railroad, and the historic significance of the Eckstein School building there is now recounted in a new book.

Barbara Gray is joined by William M. Parrish, the founder and executive director of Glendale's Eckstein Cultural Arts Center, and author of An Underground Community: How Blacks Settled in the Historic Village of Glendale.