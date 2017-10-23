Related Program: 
History Of The Cincinnati Human Relations Commission

The Cincinnati Human Relations Commission (CHRC) was established in November, 1943, as The Mayor's Friendly Relations Committee. Earlier that year, Detroit had erupted in a series of race riots, and leaders across the country were seeking to defuse racial tensions and promote nonviolent solutions to social and economic injustices. The purpose of agencies such as the CHRC was to give minority groups access to local government through internal advocacy, education and mediation.

A first-person insight into the events and personalities that shaped the Cincinnati Human Relations Commission.
Credit Provided/Ohio University Press/ Swallow Press

Thomas Wagner and Phillip Obermiller have chronicled  the accomplishments, challenges and failures of the CHRC in their newly released, book, "The Cincinnati Human Relations Commission: A History, 1943–2013."

Joining us to discuss the work of the Cincinnati Human Relations Commission are University of Cincinnati School of Planning Professor Emeritus, Dr. Thomas Wagner, and UC School of Planning Senior Visiting Scholar and a fellow at the University of Kentucky Appalachian Center, Dr. Phillip Obermiller

Thomas Wagner and Phillip Obermiller will be at the Books by the Banks Cincinnati Regional Book Festival this Saturday, October 28. For more information, click here

