Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

History of Black-Owned Businesses in Walnut Hills

By Dan Hurley 14 minutes ago

One of the first African-American business districts in Cincinnati was Walnut Hills. The Lane Theological Seminary, owned by Dr. Lyman Beecher, father of Harriet Beecher Stowe, began leasing plots of land to African-Americans in the 1840s.

Lincoln Avenue became a prosperous business district for black families with establishments and included Thatcher Fish and Poultry and Sherman's Flower Shop. Black-owned businesses not only thrived with a diverse clientele, but they also were a necessity for African-American patrons, who often faced discrimination in white-owned establishments.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss the history of black-owned businesses are Walnut Hills Historical Society Chair Sue Plummer; and active members of the committee Jena' Bradley and Joann Morse. Together they are compiling an archive of the area's black-owned businesses, which includes an oral history from surviving family members.

If you have a story to share of a black-owned business in Walnut Hills, email info@walnuthillsstories.org or call 513-401-5701.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 26 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.

Tags: 
African American community
Walnut Hills Historical Society
Cincinnati Edition

