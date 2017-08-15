Related Program: 
Historic Restoration: Plans Underway for Stowe House

By 10 hours ago
  • Planning is underway for the restoration of the Harriet Beecher Stowe House.
    Greg Hume

Once the home of influential anti-slavery author Harriet Beecher Stowe, the Stowe House in Walnut Hills is recognized as a site on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.  Planning is underway for restoration work on the 184-year-old house located at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Gilbert Avenue.

Joining us to discuss the history and plans for the Stowe House are Site Manager Christina Hartleib, Chris Desimio, and Chris Buchanan, Restoration Project Coordinator, Ohio History Connection.

A New Exhibit At The Harriet Beecher Stowe House Traces Cincinnati's Pork Processing History

By Sep 7, 2016
pixabay.com

  

There is a reason Cincinnati has adopted the flying pig as its unofficial mascot. It's a  reminder of the city's early days, when the pork processing industry was so vital to the city's local life and economy Cincinnati was known as Porkopolis. 

World Premiere Of Harriet Beecher Stowe Christmas Play Dec. 9

By Nov 17, 2015
Friends of Harriet Beecher Stowe House

Harriet Beecher Stowe’s 1850 short story, “Christmas, or the Good Fairy,” will be staged for the first time Dec. 9 at the writer’s former home in Walnut Hills.

“Christmas, or the Good Fairy” was first printed Dec. 26, 1850, in the National Era, the abolitionist newspaper which also published Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” as a serial. It is set in 1849 in The Bottoms area of Cincinnati, which stretched from the Public Landing north to Sixth Street, and east to Mount Adams.

Cincinnati playwright Trey Tatum and director Bridget Leak adapted her short story into a 30-minute play for their Queen City Flash theater group.