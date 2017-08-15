Historic Restoration: Plans Underway for Stowe House

Once the home of influential anti-slavery author Harriet Beecher Stowe, the Stowe House in Walnut Hills is recognized as a site on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. Planning is underway for restoration work on the 184-year-old house located at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Gilbert Avenue.
Joining us to discuss the history and plans for the Stowe House are Site Manager Christina Hartleib, Chris Desimio, and Chris Buchanan, Restoration Project Coordinator, Ohio History Connection.