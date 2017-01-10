Heroin Dependent Babies, 'The Silent Victims'

By 46 minutes ago
  • This drug dependent baby is being treated at East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Greater Cincinnati is also seeing an increase in babies going through withdrawl after their mothers were addicted to painkillers.
    This drug dependent baby is being treated at East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Greater Cincinnati is also seeing an increase in babies going through withdrawl after their mothers were addicted to painkillers.
    East Tennessee Children's Hospital / YouTube

The number of babies born drug dependent continues to increase. In Greater Cincinnati and elsewhere neonatologists are looking for answers.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital's Dr. Kathy Wedig calls them the "silent victims." In 2007 she noticed an increase in babies who were exposed to opioids in utero. By 2015 her clinic was treating 240 babies a year. The most recent number is 700 to 800 babies are exposed annually.

She wants to determine better ways to treat the babies and get their mothers the help they need.

The most obvious solution is to get the mothers to stop doing drugs, or at least wean themselves off opioids before they give birth.

A meeting is planned for Thursday and a conference later this year. Among the goals: a seamless coordination of programs, financial resources and a look at which services actually work.

In Tennessee an entrepreneur is taking a novel approach in an attempt to reduce the costs associated with weaning the babies off of opioids.  The story aired on Marketplace.

At East Tennessee Children's Hospital, where nearly half of babies are born drug dependent, volunteers and support groups play a role.

Tags: 
heroin
Hamilton County Heroin Coalition
drug dependent
opioids

Related Content

One Quarter Of Hamilton County OVIs Involve Drugs

By Dec 27, 2016
AAA

New numbers for 2016 show 26 percent of Hamilton County drivers pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence were impaired by drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol.

Friend Of Heroin Addict Turns In Drug Items To Police

By Oct 18, 2016
Hamilton County Sheriff's Department

Just over a month after Hamilton County law enforcement officials asked a judge to grant immunity for people turning in heroin and drug paraphernalia the sheriff's department has its first example of somebody doing it.

Tainted Heroin Charges May Be First In Nation

By Sep 21, 2016
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Two people have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Cincinnati on charges to distribute heroin laced with a drug used as an animal tranquilizer. Acting U-S Attorney Benjamin Glassman announced the charges Wednesday afternoon against 31 year old Phillip Watkins and 28 year old Jeanetta Crawford.

The Hunt For A Heroin Dealer

By Aug 24, 2016

Cincinnati area police are on the hunt for the source of a tainted heroin batch that caused 21 people to overdose in 24 hours Tuesday in the areas of Price Hill, Camp Washington and the Beekman Street Corridor. All have recovered after emergency personnel administered Narcan.