Here's Where You'll Find Ohio's Orange Barrels This Summer

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plans to spend $2.35 billion on roads and bridges this year. That includes replacing more than 5,600 miles of pavement.

District 8 Deputy Director Tammy Campbell says 72 construction projects are planned locally, totaling about $441 million.

Click here for a PDF of all 72 area projects.

"These projects will greatly enhance mobility in southwest Ohio," Campbell says. "We are rebuilding our existing system while making strategic investments to add capacity where it's essential."

District 8 includes Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Preble and Warren counties.

There are four major projects, two ongoing and two just getting underway:

I-71/Western Row Interchange, $47 million, started May 2017, estimated completion June 2019.

I-75 Mill Creek Expressway - widening of I-75 from Monmouth St. overpass to Clifton Ave., $79 million, starting Aug. 2018, estimated completion May 2022.

I-275 pavement and bridge repair from Four Mile Rd. to Ohio River (includes Combs-Heil Bridge), starting June 2018, estimated completion Aug. 2020.

I-75 widening from Shepherd Lane to Glendale-Milford Rd, $105 million*, started May 2017, estimated completion Sept. 2020. (*The $90 million figure heard on WVXU is construction cost only, design work, etc. was not included.)

Not listed as one of the season highlights, but still likely to cause headaches and delays, is the two-phase expansion of the I-75/I-74 interchange. "That's the work to add a lane between Hopple and Mitchell, and then do some work at the interchange of I-74 and I-75, mainly improving the eastbound 74 to 75 connections," Campbell says.

Fun Facts From ODOT