Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Helping Vs. Enabling - How Family Members & Loved Ones Can Help An Addict

By 43 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

There are ways loved ones of addicts can effectively help them instead of enabling their addiction.
Credit Pixabay, available for use

Cincinnati has been hit hard by the heroin epidemic. At its worst last year, there were 174 overdoses over the course of six days. 

There is a lot of reporting on the addicts, treatment centers, statistics, and police work, but the focus is rarely on the loved ones of addicts – parents, spouses, close friends and children – who also suffer. There is a fine line between these individuals helping or enabling the addict in their life. And their relationship can often become codependent and harmful.

Joining us to discuss how family members and loved ones can effectively help an addict are Assistant Professor in the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Counseling Program in the School of Human Services in the College of Education, Criminal Justice and Human Services at the University of Cincinnati, Dr. LaTrice Montgomery; President & CEO of Central Clinic Behavioral Health, Dr. Walter Smitson; and “John,” who wishes to remain anonymous, a member of a local Nar-Anon program, whose son was a former addict.

Tags: 
addiction
treatments
codependency
enabling
families
family
University of Cincinnati
UC College of Education
Central Clinic
Nar-Anon
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Cincinnati Union Bethel's Off The Streets Program Working To Help Drug-Addicted Women And Babies

By Jan 5, 2017
Pixabay

Cincinnati Union Bethel's Off The Streets program has been helping women involved in prostitution and sex trafficking for a decade. 

Helping Those Facing Heroin & Opiod Addiction The Focus Of A WCPO Special

By Dec 14, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

 

In just one week this summer, there were more than 175 heroin overdoses reported in the Cincinnati area. 