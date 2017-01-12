Helping Vs. Enabling - How Family Members & Loved Ones Can Help An Addict

Cincinnati has been hit hard by the heroin epidemic. At its worst last year, there were 174 overdoses over the course of six days.

There is a lot of reporting on the addicts, treatment centers, statistics, and police work, but the focus is rarely on the loved ones of addicts – parents, spouses, close friends and children – who also suffer. There is a fine line between these individuals helping or enabling the addict in their life. And their relationship can often become codependent and harmful.

Joining us to discuss how family members and loved ones can effectively help an addict are Assistant Professor in the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Counseling Program in the School of Human Services in the College of Education, Criminal Justice and Human Services at the University of Cincinnati, Dr. LaTrice Montgomery; President & CEO of Central Clinic Behavioral Health, Dr. Walter Smitson; and “John,” who wishes to remain anonymous, a member of a local Nar-Anon program, whose son was a former addict.