Helping Students With Autism Spectrum Disorder Transition Successfully Into College

Students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) can find it challenging to succeed as they progress through school and transition into college if they aren't able to learn how to communicate effectively and develop organizational skills and social strategies.

Joining us to discuss children and young adults with ASD are Director of the Institute for Learning Differences at Thomas More College, Amy Osborne; Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati Treasurer and Board member Sloane Nichols; and Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati Secretary and Board member Jen Alge. Jen Alge is also on the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati Government Affairs Committee and is a national Ambassador for the National Down Syndrome Society.

The Institute for Learning Differences at Thomas More College is presenting the information session, Students with Autism; the Transition to College and Beyond," Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m., in the Thomas More Science Building. For more information, click here.

Anyone who is seeking help or interested in learning more about ASD can contact the Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati at 513-561-2300, info@autismcincy.org, or by visiting their website.