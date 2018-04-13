Helping Bring Better Life Balance, Check Out The Oola Dream Bus Tour When It's In Town In May

Cincinnati will soon play host to a 1970 VW Bus with no heat and no air conditioning, but a couple of guys wanting to talk with you and help everyone find a better balance in their lives. It's the Oola Dream Bus Tour and Drs. Troy Amdahl and Dave Braun talk with Elaine Diehl about how this all started and what their visit on May 17 is all about.

They also have two books available: Oola: Find Balance in an Unbalanced World--The Seven Areas You Need to Balance and Grow to Live the Life of Your Dreams and Oola for Women: How to Balance the 7 Key Areas of Life to Have Less Stress, More Purpose, and Reveal the Greatness within You.