Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Hear From The Three Candidates Running For Mayor Of Cincinnati

By 11 hours ago
  • Cincinnati mayoral candidates John Cranley, Yvette Simpson and Rob Richardson, Jr. The primary is May 2
    Cincinnati mayoral candidates John Cranley, Yvette Simpson and Rob Richardson, Jr. The primary is May 2
    Provided

There are three candidates competing to become Cincinnati's next mayor: the incumbent, Mayor John Cranley; Council Member Yvette Simpson; and former University of Cincinnati Trustee Rob Richardson, Jr. The primary is May 2, though early voting began April 4. The two top vote-getters in the primary will face off in the November election.

WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson recently recorded interviews with each candidate. This afternoon we hear what they had to say about their qualifications to be the city's next mayor and their plans for Cincinnati's future should they win in November. 

Tags: 
2017 Cincinnati mayor's race
Cincinnati Mayor
John Cranley
Yvette Simpson
Rob Richardson
May 2 primary
Howard Wilkinson
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Howard Wilkinson's Monday Chat: Now Is The Time When Voters Focus On Cincinnati Mayoral Race

By Apr 17, 2017

WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson spoke with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about where things stand in Cincinnati's mayoral primary, which takes place two weeks from Tuesday. The final two weeks is when voters generally start focusing on races like this. 

Cranley's Money Dominating TV Air Waves In Mayor's Race

By Apr 16, 2017

Aside from the televised (and non-televised) debates, the May 2 primary for Cincinnati mayor is being waged in advertising, and lots of it.

There was a time when that meant principally broadcast TV advertising, but those days are long gone.

Now, candidates are spreading their message with strategically placed YouTube videos, and paid advertisements on social media sites.

If you are in or near Cincinnati, you have probably seen mayoral race ads – particularly for incumbent John Cranley – pop up multiple times daily.

Howard Wilkinson's Monday Chat: A Crowd Forming For Cincinnati Council Race

By Apr 10, 2017
WVXU-FM

WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with Jay Hanselman Monday morning about the 2017 Cincinnati City Council and how it is likely to be a large field in the fall because of four-year terms and three open seats. 

Cincinnati Mayoral Candidates Take Jabs At Each Other In Debate

By Mar 28, 2017
Howard Wilkinson

Bond Hill – No one who has been following Cincinnati's three-way race for mayor would have been surprised at Tuesday night's debate to hear the candidates wrangling and snapping at each other over the still-controversial streetcar.