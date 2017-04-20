Hear From The Three Candidates Running For Mayor Of Cincinnati

There are three candidates competing to become Cincinnati's next mayor: the incumbent, Mayor John Cranley; Council Member Yvette Simpson; and former University of Cincinnati Trustee Rob Richardson, Jr. The primary is May 2, though early voting began April 4. The two top vote-getters in the primary will face off in the November election.
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson recently recorded interviews with each candidate. This afternoon we hear what they had to say about their qualifications to be the city's next mayor and their plans for Cincinnati's future should they win in November.