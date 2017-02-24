Hear About All The Broadway In Cincinnati Presentations Coming To Town in 2017-18

The announcement of the 2017-2018 season from Broadway in Cincinnati, with a hint at a popular show coming during the 2018-2019 season, has musical theatre fans excited.

Jim Stump welcomes Genevieve Holt and Elizabeth Truitt from Broadway in Cincinnati in to the studio to talk about all the productions coming to the Aronoff Center. (One of the shows on the schedule is Wicked, based on the novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire, whose latest novel, After Alice, was the subject of an interview by Mark Perzel in January 2016.)