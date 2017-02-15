Health Plans Group Says Managed Care Is Saving Ohio Medicaid Billions

A new report from a group representing 15 health insurers operating in Ohio says managed care is saving Medicaid a lot of money.

Miranda Motter is the CEO of the Ohio Association of Health Plans. She says the report looked at costs from 2013 to 2015, and compared managed care costs versus what would have been paid out under traditional fee-for-service plans. “When you look at that two year period of time, the savings was about $2.5 to $3.2 billion in lower costs.”

And when prescription drugs were added in, Motter said Ohio saved more than 13% over the average costs racked up in other states. And Motter says while the report looks good for her group, she says it’s backed up by data.

