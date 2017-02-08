The Hazards & Costs Of Deer-Car Crashes And Efforts To Control The Deer Population Locally

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are about 1.5 million deer-related car crashes every year in the United States, resulting in close to a billion dollars in vehicle damage.

While October, November and December are the worst months for collisions involving deer, they can happen at any time during the year.

Joining us with advice on how to avoid a run-in with a deer and what to do if it should happen to you is Mike Belcuore, driving school manager for AAA Cincinnati.

We’ll also get an update on an effort to reduce the deer population in Cincinnati through sterilization. Joining us with the latest on the Clifton Deer Program are Laurie Briggs, one of the founders of CliftonDeer.org, and Vickie DeNicola, vice president and operations manager of White Buffalo Inc., a contractor for the program.