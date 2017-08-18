Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Hate Groups In Ohio, The Banks' Promise To Taxpayers And FC Defeat

By 8 hours ago
  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

The young man accused of plowing his car into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, has local ties. The attack is spurring national conversation about hate groups, some of which are actively recruiting here in Ohio. Taxpayers have invested more than $135 million into the Banks development. Ten years later, there's still work to be done. All good things come to an end as FC Cincinnati proves in the Open Cup run.

Here to discuss these and other top stories of the week are Cincinnati Enquirer Investigative Reporter James Pilcher; Local 12 News Investigative Reporter Duane Pohlman; WCPO.com Reporter Amanda Seitz; and WVXU Reporter and Digital News Editor Tana Weingartner.

Tags: 
Charlottesville
hate groups
James Alex Fields Jr.
white supremacists
the Banks
FC Cincinnati
Cincinnati Enquirer
James Pilcher
Local 12 News
Duane Pohlman
wcpo.com
Amanda Seitz
Tana Weingartner
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Charlottesville: "It's A Teacher's Worst Nightmare."

By Aug 13, 2017
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The Ohio man accused of driving his car into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday was photographed earlier in the day apparently marching with a group of self-proclaimed fascists. James Alex Fields has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Before moving to Maumee, Ohio, Fields lived in Northern Kentucky.


So Close! FC Cincinnati Open Cup Streak Ends

By Aug 15, 2017
Provided / FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati's dramatic Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run has come to an end. The New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer (MLS) defeated the home side 3-2 in overtime Tuesday night in the Open Cup semi-finals.

FC Cincinnati started the scoring with a goal by Corben Bone in the 31st minute. Captain Austin Berry notched a second in the 62nd minute.

The Red Bulls came alive after that scoring two goals and forcing the game into overtime. Bradley Wright Phillips scored the game winner for New York in the 101st minute.