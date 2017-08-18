Hate Groups In Ohio, The Banks' Promise To Taxpayers And FC Defeat

FC Cincinnati's dramatic Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run has come to an end. The New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer (MLS) defeated the home side 3-2 in overtime Tuesday night in the Open Cup semi-finals.

FC Cincinnati started the scoring with a goal by Corben Bone in the 31st minute. Captain Austin Berry notched a second in the 62nd minute.

The Red Bulls came alive after that scoring two goals and forcing the game into overtime. Bradley Wright Phillips scored the game winner for New York in the 101st minute.