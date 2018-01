Good timing is often considered an art. But in his latest book, "When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing," Daniel Pink shows that timing is a science.

Drawing on research from psychology, biology, and economics, Pink reveals how best to live, work, and succeed, from using the hidden patterns of the day to build the ideal schedule, to turning a stumbling beginning into a fresh start.

He recently talked to us about the discoveries he made about timing while researching his book.