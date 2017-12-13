Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Guide To This Year's Best Tech Gifts

By 20 minutes ago
  • Nintendo has sold 10 million Nintendo Switch consoles worldwide in under one year.
    Nintendo has sold 10 million Nintendo Switch consoles worldwide in under one year.
    Nintendo

Drones made most top ten tech wish lists last Christmas, but this year the hottest technology products are more down to earth. Video screens, headphones and earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, home control and monitoring systems and device charging stations make up most gift guides this year. Along with a whole new batch of tech-enhanced toys.

Joining us for a look at some high-tech products that could be the perfect gifts for someone on your list, or for yourself, are Supervisor of Technology with St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Phil Horney; and Software Architect and Developer Dave Hatter.

For more high-tech gift ideas, check out the guides put together by the Wall Street Journal, CNET or Business Insider

Tags: 
Dave Hatter
Phil Horney
tech gifts
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

How To Prevent Online Hacks And Cyber Theft

By Sep 6, 2017
Pixabay.com

Today we live in a world where no one can take cybersecurity for granted. The danger of online hacks, cyber theft and company database breeches is real and the threat is virtually constant. Forty-three percent of cyber attacks target small business. And 60-percent of those of those companies go out business within six months of an attack.

Connecting The World To Everything, That's The Internet Of Things

By Jan 23, 2017
Pixabay

The Internet of things, or IoT, basically refers to the concept of connecting any electrical device to the internet, and to each other. 

The New, The Hot, & The Unusual Tech Gifts For The Holidays

By Dec 12, 2016
thinkgeek.com

While traditional Christmas gifts are still in demand - clothes, toys, jewelry, Big Mouth Billy Bass  & more -people are giving, and hoping to get, tech gifts this year.