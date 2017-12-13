Guide To This Year's Best Tech Gifts

Drones made most top ten tech wish lists last Christmas, but this year the hottest technology products are more down to earth. Video screens, headphones and earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, home control and monitoring systems and device charging stations make up most gift guides this year. Along with a whole new batch of tech-enhanced toys.

Joining us for a look at some high-tech products that could be the perfect gifts for someone on your list, or for yourself, are Supervisor of Technology with St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Phil Horney; and Software Architect and Developer Dave Hatter.

