The Growth Of Smart City Efforts In The Region In Advance Of The Next Smart City Summit

Last fall, the City of Newport began a project to become the first Smart City in the Midwest, utilizing digital, communications and design technologies. Last month, the City of Cincinnati announced it was looking for partners and providers to begin its smart city plans.

The Regional Smart Cities Initiative (RSCI) was created to bring cohesiveness to these and other similar projects. It will officially launch at the Smart Cincy Summit, taking place April 25 at Union Hall in Cincinnati.

Joining us to discuss the Regional Smart Cities Initiative and Smart Cincy Summit are Director of the Kentucky Innovation Network, Casey Barach; University of Cincinnati Department of Civil and Architectural Engineering and Construction Management Associate Professor, Dr. Jonathan Corey; and Venture Smarter President and Director of the Regional Smart Cities Initiative, Zack Huhn.

The Smart Cincy Summit will be held Tuesday, April 25, at Union Hall. For information and registration, click here.