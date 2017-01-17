The Growing Trend Of Young Adults Living At Home With Their Parents

According to the Pew Research Center, adults 18-34 living with their parents is the most common living arrangement for the first time in the modern era.

This is in part due to many young Americans delaying marriage or committing to a long-term relationship. Other factors include difficulty finding employment, student debt, low wages and a shortage of affordable housing options.

Here to discuss the trend of more young adults living with parents and its impact on society are professor in the School of Social Work at the University of Cincinnati, Dr. Gary Dick; Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology and Gerontology at Miami University and Scripps Research Fellow, Dr. Jennifer Bulanda; and Tim Miller, a 25-year-old living with his parents.