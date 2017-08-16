Related Program: 
The Growing Mission Of The Ronald McDonald House

By Selena Reder 10 hours ago
  • Since opening in 1982, the Ronald McDonald House has grown from 21 to 78 rooms to meet the needs of more families.
Cincinnati’s Ronald McDonald House is a “home away from home” for families with critically ill children receiving medical treatment. The House surrounds families with support and a sense of normalcy in a trying time. 

Since opening in 1982 the House has expanded again and again to serve more families and the need keeps growing. Now with the City of Cincinnati recently approving a major expansion of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, changes may also be coming to the Ronald McDonald House.

Here to discuss the Ronald McDonald House and its ongoing mission are Executive Director Jennifer Goodin and Director of Volunteers Mike Weinberg.

