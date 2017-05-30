Related Program: 
Gregg Allman has passed away

May 30th

Gregg Allman back in the day

Here's a link to an article from the May 30th edition of Guitar Player Magazine about Gregg Allman who passed away on May 27th at the age of 69.  The first time I saw the Allman Brothers was in the early 1970's at Reflections on Calhoun Street.  He was a legend who'll be missed.

http://www.guitarplayer.com/artists/1013/gregg-allman-1947-2017/62863

There's a song by the Allman Brothers, "Dreams," on the double-cd, "The Ludlow Garage: 40th Anniversary."  The band also released the album, Live at the Ludlow Garage: 1970, which was recorded at the iconic concert venue in Clifton.

Gregg Allman
Allman Brothers Band

Allman Brothers Band special re-broadcast

By Jan 26, 2017
Richard E. Aaron / Redferns

Allman Brothers Band co-founder Butch Trucks passed away Tuesday night, January 24th, in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the age of 69.  He was the third member of the original Allman Brothers Band to pass away.  Guitarist Duane Allman died in 1971 and bassist Berry Oakley a little over a year later.  The band including Butch Trucks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

 

Ludlow Garage special: 4/5/14

By Apr 3, 2014

Earlier this year, I was contacted by the publisher of a new book about the Allman Brothers Band, One Way Out, written by Alan Paul.  I did a phone interview with him which was featured on last week's blues show.  While reading his book, there were a few mentions about the Allman Brothers Band's visit to the Ludlow Garage.  So, I t