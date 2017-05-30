Gregg Allman has passed away

Here's a link to an article from the May 30th edition of Guitar Player Magazine about Gregg Allman who passed away on May 27th at the age of 69. The first time I saw the Allman Brothers was in the early 1970's at Reflections on Calhoun Street. He was a legend who'll be missed.

http://www.guitarplayer.com/artists/1013/gregg-allman-1947-2017/62863

There's a song by the Allman Brothers, "Dreams," on the double-cd, "The Ludlow Garage: 40th Anniversary." The band also released the album, Live at the Ludlow Garage: 1970, which was recorded at the iconic concert venue in Clifton.