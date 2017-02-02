Grammy special on the Blues!

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards, with around 70 categories this year, will be presented on Sunday, February 12th at 8pm. So, on Saturday, February 4th at 11pm, you'll hear a special Grammy edition of the Blues. We’ll start off with music from some of the blues-nominated musicians including Lurrie Bell, the Blind Boys of Alabama, and Janiva Magness.

Lurrie Bell's cd, Can't Shake This Feeling, is up in the Best Traditional Blues album category. Janiva Magness's cd is nominated for a Grammy in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category up against Joe Louis Walker's work, Everybody Wants a Piece, which you'll hear about later in the show during Paul Nelson's interview with Ron Esposito. And, the Blind Boys of Alabama have been nominated for their song, Mother's Children Have a Hard Time, from one of my favorite albums last year, God Don't Never Change: The Songs of Blind Willie Johnson. This song is nominated in the Best American Roots Performance category.

After these songs, you'll hear an interview by Ron Esposito with guitarist/producer Paul Nelson who’s nominated for a blues Grammy for his production work on Joe Louis Walker’s album, Everybody Wants a Piece. During that interview, you’ll also hear about Paul Nelson’s work with Johnny Winter and how Mr. Nelson put together his own band. There's music from Johnny Winter, Joe Louis Walker, and the Paul Nelson Band. Their new album is entitled, Baddass Generation.

And, we’ll close this special with a Miles Davis song, Back Street Betty, from the Grammy-nominated soundtrack to Don Cheadle’s film, Miles Ahead, which was filmed here in Cincinnati. It was nominated in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category.