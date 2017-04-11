Grace Project, Photographs Showing The Beauty & Strength Of Breast Cancer Survivors, Coming To Town

The loss of a woman's breasts to cancer can take an emotional and psychological toll and affect how she views herself as a woman. Photographer Charise Isis founded the Grace Project to empower women who have had mastectomies, creating portraits showing the strength and beauty of cancer survivors.

Charise Isis will be in Cincinnati later this month for an exhibition of Grace Project photos, in partnership with the University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute.

And she joins us this afternoon, with UC Health oncologist, Director of the UC Cancer Institute’s Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center and UC College of Medicine Professor of Medicine, Dr. Elyse Lower; and UC Health surgical oncologist, UC College of Medicine Assistant Professor of Surgery and member of the UC Cancer Institute, Dr. Jaime Lewis, to discuss the psychological affects of mastectomies.

The UC Cancer Institute is partnering with the Grace Project to host an exhibition at Miller Gallery in Hyde Park on Friday April 21 and Saturday April 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. For more information, click here.

Charise Isis will conduct Grace Project photo shoots around Cincinnati during the exhibition. These photo sessions are at no charge to participants and typically take about 30 minutes. For inquiries, contact Charise Isis at 914-466-4347 or Grace Project Assistant Director Joules Evans at 513-265-4063.