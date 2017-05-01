Google Street View Coming To Great Parks Trails

Hikers will soon be able to preview Hamilton County parks trails online. Google is planning to photograph the trails much as it does with roads with the street-view function.



Great Parks spokeswoman Kimberly Whitton says over the next two months, parks staff will hike with 360 degree cameras strapped to their backs. It's the same sort of technology Google uses on cars. Whitton says the Street View Trekker will cover nature, fitness, and horse trails, along with mountain bike trails and shared use, paved trails. Great Parks has about 78 miles of trails in Hamilton County.

The footage will be loaded onto Google after that and available within about a year.