A Good Day For Local School Districts With Tax Levies

Tuesday turned out to be a good day for area school districts asking property owners for money.
The four major school levies in southwest Ohio all passed easily.
- In Wyoming, a 9.5 mill continuing levy will generate $2.4 million a year for the city school district after passing with 69 percent of the vote.
- A 5.04 million, 10-year- tax levy for the Northwest Local School District passed by 76 percent.
- A 4.82 mill substitute levy for the Oak Hills Local School District was approved by 67 percent of the voters in that district.
- A 4.84 mill renewal levy for Lebanon City Schools in Warren County passed with 67 percent of the vote.