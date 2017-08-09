As in many areas of the country, the number of people age 60 and older in our region is increasing. Earlier this year the City of Cincinnati created the "Golden Cincinnati Initiative" to support our aging population. The nine points in the initiative address issues ranging from zoning to pedestrian safety to medical emergency responses.

City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld pushed for the Golden Cincinnati Initiative, which was unanimously approved by council. The city then created a new position within the City Manager's office, the Chief Advocacy Officer for Aging and Accessibility, and hired Jonathan Lawniczak to fill that role.

Jonathan Lawniczak and P.G. Sittenfeld join us to discuss the new initiative and how the city is working to support seniors.

Anyone who has an issue that affects seniors in Cincinnati they would like to discuss can email Jon Lawniczak at jon.lawniczak@cincinnati-oh.gov or call 513-352-5361.