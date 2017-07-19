Going For More Than Gold: Veterans On Wheels Compete In Cincinnati

More than 600 athletes are in Cincinnati this week facing-off in the world's largest wheelchair sports event. The 37th National Veterans Wheelchair Games are underway at the Duke Energy Convention Center and other venues in the region. The Games, which began Monday, feature more than 18 events, from basketball to table tennis and archery. For the athletes, who are all veterans, it's about more than winning, it's about camaraderie and fun.

Here to discuss the National Veterans Wheelchair Games are Cincinnati Veterans Administration Medical Center Head of Public Affairs, Todd Sledge; Fifth Third Bank Senior Vice President and Head of Mortgage, Ed Robinson and National VA Account Manager for Permobil, Steven Hibbits.