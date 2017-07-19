Related Program: 
Going For More Than Gold: Veterans On Wheels Compete In Cincinnati

  • In the slalom event athletes navigate various obstacles.
More than 600 athletes are in Cincinnati this week facing-off in the world's largest wheelchair sports event. The 37th National Veterans Wheelchair Games are underway at the Duke Energy Convention Center and other venues in the region. The Games, which began Monday, feature more than 18 events, from basketball to table tennis and archery. For the athletes, who are all veterans, it's about more than winning, it's about camaraderie and fun.

Here to discuss the National Veterans Wheelchair Games are Cincinnati Veterans Administration Medical Center Head of Public Affairs, Todd SledgeFifth Third Bank Senior Vice President and Head of Mortgage, Ed Robinson and National VA Account Manager for PermobilSteven Hibbits.

Veterans Compete In National Wheelchair Games In Cincinnati

By Jul 17, 2017
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

More than 600 veterans are in Cincinnati this week competing in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games. It's billed as the world's largest annual wheelchair multi-sport and rehabilitation event.

How The Joseph House In OTR Is Providing Help To Veterans

By Apr 13, 2017
Provided

Joseph House in Over-the-Rhine serves veterans suffering from addiction through treatment and recovery programs designed to promote healthy, sustainable lifestyles and reintegration into the community. Through a variety of programs such as chemical addiction treatment, transitional housing, sober living skills development, relationship counseling and employment assistance, Joseph House helps its clients develop and maintain independence and provides them with the tools to maximize their long-term success.