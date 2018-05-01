Glen Phillips: Swallowed By The New

Glen Phillips, most easily recognized as the lead singer of Toad The Wet Sprocket comes to the Ludlow Garage on Friday, May 11 for a solo performance. His visit provides me a great opportunity to reprise my conversation with him from March, 2017.

This interview still sticks in my mind as one of my favorites, not only because I got to speak with a wonderful songwriter whom I admire - but also because of the unexpected directions our conversation took and the way we both related to things as adults, parents and members of the human race.