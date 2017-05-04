Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Giving Your Child The Best Education Starts Early

By 8 minutes ago
  • Several studies stress the benefits of early childhood education, including improved reading skills.
    Pixabay.com

When it comes to giving your child’s education a boost, it’s never too soon to start. Research has shown that early childhood education has significant long-term benefits for children.

Joining us to talk about giving kids a head start that will make them better learners are Children, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Rick Hulefeld and Chief Operating Officer Shannon Starkey-Taylor. Children, Inc. is a non-profit provider of child care, family support and school age services in Greater Cincinnati that serves 3,000 children and families every day.

For more information on early childhood education and to see what materials and resources are available to educators in Kentucky, visit the Superintendents Toolbox website.

