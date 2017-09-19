The German Consul General Of The Midwest Discusses Their Upcoming Elections & Relations With The US

Germans get ready to head to the polls in five days for their country’s national elections, deciding on a new Parliament and whether Chancellor Angela Merkel will be elected to a fourth term. It’s an important election because of Germany’s position as the economic and political leader of Europe.

Besides being allies, Germany and the United States are strong trade partners. The U.S. is Germany’s fourth largest supplier of goods and is Germany’s leading export market.

German Consul General to the Midwest Herbert Quelle is visiting Cincinnati this week. He joins us to discuss relations between Germany and the U.S. and what the upcoming German elections will mean for Europe and the rest of the world.