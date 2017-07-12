GE Breaks Ground On Sharonville Technology Center

By 37 minutes ago
  • This GE building used to manufacture engine parts using 3D printing. Construction crews will convert it into a customer solutions center.
    Ann Thompson

A petroleum company that GE bought in June is investing $4 million to build an innovation and business hub in Sharonville.

Baker Hughes (BHGE) says the Inspection Technology Customer Solutions Center on Tramway Drive will serve as a collaboration and testing site for the aerospace, oil & gas, additive, automotive, wind & heavy industry sectors.

(left) Baker Hughes CEO Holger Laubenthal cuts the ribbon on a building that will be expanded to become GE's largest customer solutions center.
Credit Ann Thompson / WVXU

According to CEO Holger Laubenthal, "You could have a manufacturer, let's say aviation or automotive. They have a new part for a new engine or a new engine block and they need to inspect it for material defects that can occur during the production process. So they could come here with that part, sit down with our application engineers and explain what kind of defect they are looking for and the best method to use."

The 26,000 square foot center is the largest of it's kind for GE. "This is an important hub here," according to Laubenthal. "We've got a lot of aviation here in the area and others like additive and automotive. This will be a big collaborative space."

The center is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter with 15 employees. It plans to scale up to 40.

 

Tags: 
GE
Industrial Inspection
Baker Hughes

