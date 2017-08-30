Related Program: 
The Blues with Lee Hay

Garland Jeffreys & music in honor of hurricane victims

By 35 minutes ago

Garland Jeffreys' new cd, 14 Steps to Harlem

This week on The Blues, Saturday evening, September 3rd at 11pm, you'll hear an interview I recently recorded with Garland Jeffreys, plus a couple of his songs.  The rest of the program will be in honor of the hurricane victims of Harvey and Katrina.  It's only been 12 years since Katrina hit New Orleans.  Since then, a number of musicians have released cds inspired by Katrina's devastation.  

Garland Jeffreys talks about his friend Lou Reed, John Lennon, and Laurie Anderson.  He also discusses his new release, 14 Steps to Harlem, some of which he'll be performing with his band on Friday evening, September 15th, at Newport's Southgate House Revival.  

The rest of The Blues will honor the victims in Texas and Louisiana of Hurricanes Harvey and Katrina.   We'll start off with Dr. John & the lower 911 with a song from his Sippiana Hericane album.  Pianist George Winston also released an album you'll hear a song from - Gulf Coast Blues & Impressions 2: A Louisiana Wetlands Benefit.  And to finish out the set, a gospel song by Mary Pinckney from Smithsonian Folkways album, Classic African American Gospel.

The final set in honor of hurricane victims features the Blind Boys of Alabama, Terence Blanchard, and Jeff Beck's version of "Amazing Grace."  Terence Blanchard's album "A Tale of God's Will (a requiem for katrina)" is one of my favorite soothing albums.  And of course, listening to the Blind Boys of Alabama is a direct link to Him above.

There are many ways you can contribute to the flood victims of Louisiana and Texas:

1. Red Cross

2. Salvation Army

3. Best Friends Animal Society

You can also catch up with the Cajun Navy who have been helping rescue hurricane victims.  Their work is inspiring indeed!  God bless those who are helping others.  Isn't that what it's all about?

USA Today story about the Cajun Navy

Tags: 
Cajun Navy
Best Friends Animal Society
Salvation Army
red cross
Garland Jeffreys
Terence Blanchard

Related Content

'I’ll Never Ride Out Another Hurricane': For Katrina Survivor, Harvey Is Deja Vu

By editor 23 hours ago

Lorrine Adamore is holed up in one of the three shelters the city of Dallas has set up for people fleeing Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm. It’s a familiar, and unsettling feeling. Twelve years ago she was rescued by boat when her New Orleans home was swamped by Hurricane Katrina and she relocated to Houston.

The Aftereffects Of Hurricane Harvey Have Been 'Overwhelming'

By editor Aug 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST: