Gardening Advice And Tips On Food Preservation

While some local gardeners are disappointed in their late-summer harvest, others are gathering more fruit and vegetables than their families can eat. No one likes to see that food go to waste, so if you've already supplied neighbors and friends with all the tomatoes they can use and you can't bring yourself to make one more loaf of zucchini bread, consider preserving your produce for use all through this winter.

Joining us to discuss food preservation methods and to answer your gardening questions are Campbell County Extension Office Horticulture Agent Sarah Stolz; Turner Farm Chef and Culinary Manager Stephanie Michalak; Boone County Horticulture Agent for Family and Consumer Science, Diane Mason; and Boone County Cooperative Extension Horticulture extension agent, David Koester.

