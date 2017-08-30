Related Program: 
Gardening Advice And Tips On Food Preservation

While some local gardeners are disappointed in their late-summer harvest, others are gathering more fruit and vegetables than their families can eat. No one likes to see that food go to waste, so if you've already supplied neighbors and friends with all the tomatoes they can use and you can't bring yourself to make one more loaf of zucchini bread, consider preserving your produce for use all through this winter.

If your garden has produced a bumper crop this year, consider canning, freezing or drying produce for use all through the winter.
Joining us to discuss food preservation methods and to answer your gardening questions are Campbell County Extension Office Horticulture Agent Sarah Stolz; Turner Farm Chef and Culinary Manager Stephanie Michalak; Boone County Horticulture Agent for Family and Consumer Science, Diane Mason; and Boone County Cooperative Extension Horticulture extension agent, David Koester.

For information and registration on Turner Farm gardening programs, click here. For upcoming Boone County Extension program information, click here. For information on classes and events in Campbell County, click here. For the Campbell County Extension Horticultural Newsletter, click here.

OSU Extension, Hamilton County is now accepting applications for its 2017 Master Gardener Volunteer Training Class. Training will be conducted each Thursday for 10 weeks beginning September 14.  Classes will be from 9am to 4pm. For more information or an application, please call Julie Crook at 513-946-8998 or email her at crook.46@osu.edu.

