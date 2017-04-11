Furious 7, Steve Burns (Yes, the guy from 'Blues Clues') and On The Road With Brian Busken

Start Hear: Episode 3

This week on Start Hear:

Josh and Adam are all revved up to discuss the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, FURIOUS 7, and they share their Top 5 Fast & Furious Moments. The Guestlist: Sean Cannon speaks with Steve Burns, who has just released a new album, "Foreverywhere," with longtime collaborator Steven Drozd.

Kitchen Convos: Rachel DesRochers sits down with Brian Busken to hear about his side of the family business.



And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Missing Richard Simmons: Dan Taberski's search for Richard - and the deeper he digs, the stranger it gets. S-Town: A story about a man named John who despises his Alabama town and decides to do something about it.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.