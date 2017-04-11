Furious 7, Steve Burns (Yes, the guy from 'Blues Clues') and On The Road With Brian Busken

This week on Start Hear:
- Filmspotting: Josh and Adam are all revved up to discuss the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, FURIOUS 7, and they share their Top 5 Fast & Furious Moments.
- The Guestlist: Sean Cannon speaks with Steve Burns, who has just released a new album, "Foreverywhere," with longtime collaborator Steven Drozd.
- Kitchen Convos: Rachel DesRochers sits down with Brian Busken to hear about his side of the family business.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- Rabbits: When Carly Parker's friend Yumiko goes missing under very mysterious circumstances, Carly's search for her friend leads her headfirst into a ancient mysterious game known only as Rabbits.
- Missing Richard Simmons: Dan Taberski's search for Richard - and the deeper he digs, the stranger it gets.
- S-Town: A story about a man named John who despises his Alabama town and decides to do something about it.
