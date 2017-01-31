Frontier Adds Three Destinations From CVG

Budget airline Frontier is adding flights to New York La Guardia, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and San Diego from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Airport CEO Candace McGraw is excited about the announcement."Frontier will now provide non-stop service to 16 different markets on a seasonal or year-round basis," McGraw says. "That's 93 weekly flights."

Frontier Vice President of Marketing Tyri Squyres says the airline could expand even further.

"The partnership that we have at Cincinnati is very important and we appreciate that. If we view that there's opportunity to grow here we will take advantage of it and do it quickly," she says.

The new destinations are aimed at serving leisure and business travelers.

Squyres says Frontier tends to attract small businesses and those who pay their own way for work travel. "We have a lot of business customers but they're usually ones (using) discretionary income. They just don't put it on an expense report that gets hidden. They really care how much they're spending on their ticket."

Tuesday's announcement makes CVG Frontier's sixth largest location. It is also becomes the second biggest carrier in terms of seats offered, and fourth largest in terms of daily flights.

The new flights begin this spring. They include one daily flight to New York, four flights per week to Minneapolis/St. Paul, and three times per week to San Diego.

Southwest Airlines is also coming to CVG. The low-cost carrier announced earlier this month is was closing operations at Dayton International and moving to Cincinnati. Beginning in June, the airline will offer eight daily flights - five to Chicago Midway and three to Baltimore-Washington.