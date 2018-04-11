Freedom Center's New President Talks Museum's Future

This February, Dion Brown became the new president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Mr. Brown, who was the founding executive director of the National Blues Museum in St. Louis, comes to Cincinnati at a good time in the Freedom Center's 14-year history.

Attendance and memberships are up, its endowment has increased $9 million in the last five years, and the center's mission to promote freedom and unite people has become increasingly more relevant in the country's current divisive climate.

Dion Brown joins "Cincinnati Edition" this afternoon, along with Freedom Center Vice President for Institutional Advancement Susan Redman-Rengstorf, to discuss the future of the Freedom Center. They talk with host Dan Hurley, who served this past year as interim president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 11 starting at 1:00 p.m. to hear this segment.