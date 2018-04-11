Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Freedom Center's New President Talks Museum's Future

By Dan Hurley 5 minutes ago
  • dion brown
    National Underground Railroad Freedom Center President Dion Brown.
    Provided

This February, Dion Brown became the new president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Mr. Brown, who was the founding executive director of the National Blues Museum in St. Louis, comes to Cincinnati at a good time in the Freedom Center's 14-year history.

Attendance and memberships are up, its endowment has increased $9 million in the last five years, and the center's mission to promote freedom and unite people has become increasingly more relevant in the country's current divisive climate.

Dion Brown joins "Cincinnati Edition" this afternoon, along with Freedom Center Vice President for Institutional Advancement Susan Redman-Rengstorf, to discuss the future of the Freedom Center. They talk with host Dan Hurley, who served this past year as interim president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 11 starting at 1:00 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Related Content

How Catholic Nuns Defied And Deceived Nazis During WWII

By Dan Hurley Apr 10, 2018
what did you do in the war sister dennis turner
Provided

During World War II, Belgian nuns created a system of alarms and delaying tactics to hide refugees and Jews from the Nazis.

University of Dayton law professor Dennis Turner has just released a book based on letters and other documents he discovered which were written by Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in German-occupied Belgium and Italy during the war.

What Motivates A Mass Shooter?

By Dan Hurley Apr 10, 2018
gun barrel
Pexels

After a mass shooting, questions turn to what led the shooter to such a violent act. Was he motivated by hate, as in the case of Charleston, S.C., church shooter Dylann Roof? Was he self-radicalized, as with Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen? The University of Cincinnati College of Law currently is examining what triggers a person to move from hateful thoughts to actual violence.

How To Protect Disabled Individuals From Sexual Abuse

By Dan Hurley Apr 9, 2018
Pexels

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, people with disabilities are at least 2.5 times more likely to experience violent victimization than those without disabilities. An NPR investigation released this January revealed Justice Department data on sex crimes that showed people with intellectual disabilities, both men and women, are victims of sexual assault more than seven times as frequently as people without disabilities.