Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Freedom Center Explores Implicit Bias

By 10 hours ago
  • Implicit bias is defined as the attitudes or stereotypes that affect our understanding, actions, and decisions in an unconscious manner.
    Implicit bias is defined as the attitudes or stereotypes that affect our understanding, actions, and decisions in an unconscious manner.
    Nick Youngson/nyphotographic.com

Do you hold unconscious attitudes and stereotypes that influence your actions? That's what the Harvard Implicit Association Test is meant to expose. 

Today on Cincinnati Edition we examine the test and an exhibit at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center meant to make visitors aware of implicit bias. "Open Your Mind: Understanding Implicit Bias" is on permanent display at the museum.

Here to discuss the exhibit and the Implicit Association Test is Ryan Wynett, manager of "Open Your Mind: Understanding Implicit Bias"; Comey & Shepherd Realtor Ellie Reiser; and Washington University in Saint Louis Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences Assistant Professor Dr. Calvin Lai.

Tags: 
implicit bias
Implicit Association Test
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Ryan Wynett
Comey & Shepherd
Ellie Reiser
Washington University in Saint Louis
Dr. Calvin Lai
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Beyond Civility To Discuss Implicit Bias During April 12 Public Event

By Mar 29, 2016
pixabay.com

The mission of the Beyond Civility project is to teach, demonstrate, and encourage forms of communication that promote understanding of people's opinions. The organization furthers thoughtful communication through a series of workshops, lectures and programs. Next month, Beyond Civility is presenting the panel discussion, Implicit Bias: understanding how your biases may contradict your chosen values.