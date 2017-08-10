Freedom Center Explores Implicit Bias

Do you hold unconscious attitudes and stereotypes that influence your actions? That's what the Harvard Implicit Association Test is meant to expose.

Today on Cincinnati Edition we examine the test and an exhibit at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center meant to make visitors aware of implicit bias. "Open Your Mind: Understanding Implicit Bias" is on permanent display at the museum.

Here to discuss the exhibit and the Implicit Association Test is Ryan Wynett, manager of "Open Your Mind: Understanding Implicit Bias"; Comey & Shepherd Realtor Ellie Reiser; and Washington University in Saint Louis Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences Assistant Professor Dr. Calvin Lai.