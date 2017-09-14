A Frank Crumit Commentary & Some Blues

This week's blues show, Saturday, September 16th at 11pm, starts off with a set of music by Hugh Laurie, Ernestine Anderson, and the great Charlie Musselwhite. The rest of the show we've turned over to award-winning music historian Dave Lewis who's done a great deal of research on the life, music, and radio programs by Ohio native Frank Crumit.

Mr. Crumit spent time at Ohio University, wrote OSU's famous fight song, and later recorded many records and radio programs. You'll hear rare recordings which propelled him to superstar status in the Roaring Twenties....to quote Dave Lewis: ...Frank Crumit was a superstar, just as important to the Roaring Twenties as Doris Day or Rosemary Clooney was to the years following World War II; one of the biggest stars ever to start his career in Cincinnati.

Playlist:

1st Song - Joe Glazer & Charlie Byrd - "The Young Lady Who Married a Mule Driver" - Down in a Coal Mine - Collector Records

2nd Song - Frank Crumit - "Grandfather's Clock" - 78 rpm single - Victor Records

3rd Song - Signor Grinderino - "Merry Widow Waltz" from "Harrigan Medley" - 78 rpm single - Victor Records

4th Song - Frank Crumit - "Ukulele Lady" - Frank Crumit Returns - Naxos Records

5th Song - Frank Crumit - "The Buckeye Battle Cry" - 78 rpm single - Victor Records

6th Song - Paul Biese Trio with Frank Crumit - "Frankie and Johnny" - 78 rpm single - Columbia Records

7th Song - Frank Crumit - "Sweet Lady" - 78 rpm single - Columbia Records

8th Song - Frank Crumit - "Frankie and Johnny" - 78 rpm single - Victor Records

9th Song - Frank Crumit - "Abdul Abulbul Amir" - 78 rpm single - Victor Records

10th Song – Frank Crumit – Collection of Hits

11th Song – Frank Crumit – A Tale of the Ticker

12th Song – Frank Crumit – Comedy Stars on Broadway – radio program.

13th Song – Frank Crumit & Judy Sanderson – Frank and Julia at Home – radio program.