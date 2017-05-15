Fox Adds 3 New Fall Shows, More 'X-Files'

Don't be fooled by Fox Broadcasting's bare bones fall TV launch, with only three series premieres in September.

Plenty of shows are in the Fox pipeline for the 2017-18 TV season: 10 more episodes of "The X-Files"; a sitcom ("LA to Vegas") about an airline crew and passengers from comedian Will Ferrell; a drama about first responders called "9-1-1" from Ryan Murphy ("American Horror Story," "Glee"); and live productions of the Tony-nominated "A Christmas Story: The Musical" in December and the Tony- and Grammy-winning musical "Rent."

Not on the 2017-18 roster and presumed canceled are "24: Legacy," "Prison Break," the "Pitch" baseball drama and "Rosewood" with Cincinnati native Gabrielle Dennis and Morris Chestnut.

BIG MOVE: "Gotham" moves from Mondays to 8 p.m. Thursdays, against CBS' "Big Bang Theory," ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" and NBC's "Will & Grace" revival.

MORE DRAMA: Fox's big push this fall will be for "The Gifted" (9 p.m. Monday), a drama about a suburban couple (Stephen Moyer, "Shots Fired," and Amy Acker, "Person of Interest") who discover their children have mutant powers and seek help "from an underground network of mutants" to escape the "hostile government."

"Family Guy" Emmy-winner Seth MacFarlane created and stars in Fox's other new fall drama, "The Orville" (9 p.m. Thursday), set 400 years in the future on a spacecraft called "The Orville."

COMEDY: "Ghosted" (8:30 p.m. Sunday) stars Craig Robinson ("The Office") and Adam Scott ("Parks and Recreation") as Los Angeles paranormal investigators.

GONERS: "24: Legacy," Pitch," "Prison Break," "Bones," "Son of Zorn," "Sleepy Hollow," "Rosewood," "You the Jury," "APB" and "Making History."

BACK FOR MORE: Not in the fall lineup, but renewed by Fox are "New Girl," "The X-Files," "American Grit," "So You Think You Can Dance," "Masterchef," "Masterchef Junior," "The F Word with Gordon Ramsay," "Beat Shazam," "Showtime at the Apollo" and "Superhuman."

MIDSEASON: Angela Bassett ("American Horror Story") stars in Murphy's "9-1-1-" drama; Emily VanCamp ("Revenge," "Captain America: Civil War," "Everwood") and Matt Czuchry ("The Good Wife") headline Fox's "The Resident" medical drama; and Dylan McDermott ("The Practice," "American Horror Story," "Hostages") plays an airline pilot in "LA to Vegas" from Farrell, Steve Levitan ("Modern Family") and Lon Zimmet ("Unbreakable Kimmie Schmidt").

THE LINEUP (new programs in bold):

SUNDAY: 7, NFL on Fox; 7:30, The OT/Bob's Burgers; 8, The Simpsons; 8:30 p.m. Ghosted; 9, Family Guy; 9:30, The Last Man on Earth.

MONDAY: 8, Lucifer; 9, The Gifted.

TUESDAY: 8, Lethal Weapon; 9, The Mick; 9:30, Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

WEDNESDAY: 8, Empire; 9, Star.

THURSDAY: 8, Gotham; 9, The Orville.

FRIDAY: 8, Hell's Kitchen; 9, The Exorcist.

SATURDAY: 8, College football.

Here's a link to the Fox Broadcasting announcement.