Following A Trail Of Ice Cream Across Ohio

There's a new ice cream trail in Ohio featuring Cincinnati's Aglamesis Brothers and Graeter's, and creations up north like a ten-scoop "Terminal Tower" in Cleveland and Lake Erie Cookie Island Monster with blue cake batter and cookie dough.

In fact, State Tourism Director Matt MacLaren says the Ice Cream Trail is one of dozens of themed trails.

"You'll find over 40 adventure trails," he says. "Doughnut trails, coffee trails, the Dayton Aviation Trail, the Lake Erie Shores and Islands Thrills Trail, and more. But we've certainly seen the Ohio Ice Cream Trail stand out."

The trail was introduced in the last week.

"Make your way up to Cleveland for Sweet Moses, where they do the ten-scoop Terminal Tower Sundae," he recommends. "Then over to Sandusky you'll find Toft's, where they have all these unique Ohio ice cream flavors."

His favorite is the Lake Erie Cookie Island Monster.

MacLaren says he'd put Ohio's ice cream up against any contenders.

"You look at so many great places that are here, the heritage of ice cream in Ohio is strong. Family-owned businesses like Young's Jersey Dairy [near Yellow Springs], that's been making ice cream since 1869, you can go to the farm - they make ice cream right on the farm - and you can even see where they milk the cows," he says.

There are a total of 15 ice cream parlors on the state's trail.