Following A Trail Of Ice Cream Across Ohio

By 23 minutes ago
  • Graeter's Hyde Park location is one of two Cincinnati ice cream parlors singled out for the state's Ice Cream Trail.
There's a new ice cream trail in Ohio featuring Cincinnati's Aglamesis Brothers and Graeter's, and creations up north like a ten-scoop "Terminal Tower" in Cleveland and Lake Erie Cookie Island Monster with blue cake batter and cookie dough.

In fact, State Tourism Director Matt MacLaren says the Ice Cream Trail is one of dozens of themed trails.

"You'll find over 40 adventure trails," he says. "Doughnut trails, coffee trails, the Dayton Aviation Trail, the Lake Erie Shores and Islands Thrills Trail, and more. But we've certainly seen the Ohio Ice Cream Trail stand out."

The trail was introduced in the last week.

"Make your way up to Cleveland for Sweet Moses, where they do the ten-scoop Terminal Tower Sundae," he recommends. "Then over to Sandusky you'll find Toft's, where they have all these unique Ohio ice cream flavors."

His favorite is the Lake Erie Cookie Island Monster.

MacLaren says he'd put Ohio's ice cream up against any contenders.

"You look at so many great places that are here, the heritage of ice cream in Ohio is strong. Family-owned businesses like Young's Jersey Dairy [near Yellow Springs], that's been making ice cream since 1869, you can go to the farm - they make ice cream right on the farm - and you can even see where they milk the cows," he says.

There are a total of 15 ice cream parlors on the state's trail.

ice cream
tourism
Graeter's
Aglamesis
Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Northern Kentucky: Gateway To The Bourbon Trail

By Nov 29, 2017
Ken Thomas

With the Bourbon Trail’s main features being less than 90 minutes away, Northern Kentucky is taking steps to tap into Kentucky’s thriving bourbon industry. Northern Kentucky is now an official gateway to the Bourbon Trail. And the region is promoting it Bourbon Line, three distilleries and a collection of bourbon bars and restaurants.

Kentucky Tourism Industry Generates More Than $15 Billion In 2017

By Liz Tretter May 8, 2018
Cumberland Falls Kentucky
James St. John / Flickr Creative Commons

Kentucky’s tourism industry generated more than $15 billion dollars in 2017. Department of Tourism Commissioner Kristen Branscum said in a release Monday the industry saw a 3.8-percent increase over the previous year and supported more than 195,000 jobs.

Meet The Woman Behind Cincinnati's Tourism Boom

By Dan Hurley Jun 25, 2018
julie calvert
Courtesy Julie Calvert

Tourism is a rapidly expanding market, and at the forefront of the industry is the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau. According to a recent report the organization published, in 2016, more than 26 million people visited the Cincinnati region, spending $5 billion collectively, driven by spending on food and beverage, retail and lodging. Tourism generates $1.1 billion in tax revenue, including state and local taxes, and more than 77,000 jobs are sustained through the industry.