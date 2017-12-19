Related Program: 
Focusing On Success Stories In The Fight Against Heroin

  • The Urban Minority Alcohol & Drug Abuse Outreach Program is focusing on success stories in its fight against the opioid epidemic.
Much of the reporting on the heroin crisis is focused on the tragic aspects of the epidemic, leaving people feeling helpless and hopeless without an end in sight. A local organization, the Urban Minority Alcohol & Drug Abuse Outreach Program (UMADAOP), says getting out a message of help and hope is equally as important as telling the story of risk and loss.

Dr. Kamaria Tyehimba is the Executive Director of UMADAOP. She and Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus join us to talk about our region’s ongoing battle against heroin and opioids.  

