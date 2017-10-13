Related Program: 
Fixing Kentucky's Pension System, Funding Key Local Projects And The Future Of P&G

By 8 hours ago

We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
Credit WVXU/Jim Nolan

Kentucky lawmakers are still trying to find ways to fix the state's ailing pension system. The City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune are in a dispute over funding the Western Hills Viaduct and decking over Fort Washington Way. 

And Tuesday, Procter & Gamble shareholders rejected the bid by activist investor Nelson Peltz for a seat on the company's board. But that doesn't mean Peltz is through trying to influence P&G's future.

Joining us to discuss these and other stories are political writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Daniel Desrochers; Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich9 On Your Side/ WCPO.com Managing Editor, Opinion and Engagement, David Holthaus; WCPO business reporter Dan Monk; WVXU reporter and digital editor Tana Weingartner; and WVXU city hall reporter Jay Hanselman.

