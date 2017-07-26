In August 1968, NASA made a bold decision to launch mankind’s first flight to the moon. Just the year before, three astronauts had burned to death in their spacecraft. Since then, the Apollo program had suffered one setback after another. President Kennedy's call to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade seemed destined to become an unfulfilled promise.

In his latest book, "Apollo 8: The Thrilling Story of the First Mission to the Moon," TIME Magazine Editor at Large Jeffrey Kluger explores the people and events behind the mission that made the dream of walking on the moon seem within reach.