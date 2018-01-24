Finding The Right Treatment For Your Migraines

The pain can be debilitating. The symptoms include nausea and sensitivity to light and sound. Tens of millions of Americans lose sleep and work and have trouble caring for family because of migraines.

This neurological disease is the third most common illness worldwide, yet more than half of sufferers are never diagnosed. With physiological, environmental and dietary factors all contributing to migraines they can be difficult to treat.

Today we'll discuss the many treatment options from medication, to diet and lifestyle changes and new research into migraines. Joining us are Endowed Chair and Director of Neurology and Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and Director of the Headache Center at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Andrew Hershey; Co-director of the Headache Center, Director of the Office for Clinical and Translational Research, Co-director of the Center for Child Behavior and Nutrition Research and Training, and Director of Behavioral Science Core and Clinical Translational Research Center at Children's, Dr. Scott Powers; and Professor of Medicine and Director of the UC Headache and Facial Pain Center, Dr. Vincent Martin.