Fighting Food Deserts One Garden At A Time

Food deserts, most commonly found in poor, low-income neighborhoods, are communities where residents don't have easy access to fresh, healthy food.

An upcoming discussion at the Lloyd Library & Museum will address ways to eliminate food deserts and reduce food insecurity through food rescue, efficient distribution of locally grown produce and innovative growing methods.

The discussion, "A New Kind of Food System: Gardens as a Response to Food Deserts" takes place Wednesday, May 9, in conjunction with Lloyd Library's current exhibit, "Garden to Table: Traditions and Innovation."

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" this afternoon to look at creative strategies to reduce food insecurity are Ohio Valley Food Connection Founder Alice Chalmers; Head Chef and Owner of LaSoupe, Suzy DeYoung; and Founder of Brick Gardens and 2016 People's Liberty grantee, Domonique Peebles.

"A New Kind of Food System: Gardens as a Response to Food Deserts" takes place Wednesday, May 9, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Lloyd Library & Museum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The discussion is free but reservations are required.

"Garden to Table: Traditions and Innovation" will be on display at the Lloyd Library & Museum through July 13.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 26 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.